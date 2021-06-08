We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Metro City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.
MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.89, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 70.3% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.02, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.2% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
