Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Metro City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

 

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.89, compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 70.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.02, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.10, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

