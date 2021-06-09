We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This company that operates a social networking website carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 4.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
