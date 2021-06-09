Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Financial Institutions, Inc.(FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.

 

Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Popular, Inc. (BPOP - Free Report) : This various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.

 

Popular, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

 

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.01%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

 

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

