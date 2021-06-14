In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in technology business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 3.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
