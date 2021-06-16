We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This company that develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 4.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This health care products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.73, compared with 3.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Snap-on has a PEG ratio of 1.84, compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.35, compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
