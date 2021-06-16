In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:
Ryder System, Inc. (R - Free Report) : This leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.
Ryder System, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ryder System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. QuoteGreif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.
Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.
LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This holding company for Orrstown Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Price and Consensus
Orrstown Financial Services Inc price-consensus-chart | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Orrstown Financial Services Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Orrstown Financial Services Inc Quote
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>