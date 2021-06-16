We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing and marine industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
REV Group, Inc. (REVG - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and distributer of specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.
REV Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
REV Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | REV Group, Inc. Quote
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) : This retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus
Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and related accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This provider of electrical construction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>