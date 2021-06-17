Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.

 

Tilly's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tillys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tilly's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tilly's, Inc. Quote

 

Tilly's shares gained 25% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tilly's, Inc. Price

Tillys, Inc. Price

Tilly's, Inc. price | Tilly's, Inc. Quote

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

 

Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 20.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited Price

Signet Jewelers Limited Price

Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 72% over the last 60 days.

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

 

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 45.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

 

Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

 

Navient’s shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Navient Corporation Price

Navient Corporation Price

Navient Corporation price | Navient Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - free report >>

Tillys, Inc. (TLYS) - free report >>

Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) - free report >>

Published in

business-services transportation