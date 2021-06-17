We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.
Tilly's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tilly's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tilly's, Inc. Quote
Tilly's shares gained 25% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tilly's, Inc. Price
Tilly's, Inc. price | Tilly's, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.1% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 20.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price
Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 72% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 45.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
Navient’s shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Navient Corporation Price
Navient Corporation price | Navient Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>