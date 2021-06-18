We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) : This broadband communications and video services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.5% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers with multi-year charters has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
