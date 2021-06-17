We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This online advertising services provider and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus
Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote
Google has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Alphabet Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alphabet Inc. Quote
Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Snap-On Incorporated Price and Consensus
Snap-On Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Snap-On Incorporated Quote
Snap-on has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Snap-On Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
Snap-On Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Snap-On Incorporated Quote
Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus
Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote
Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Facebook, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Facebook, Inc. Quote
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus
HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote
Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 3.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
