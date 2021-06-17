Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This online advertising services provider and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

 

Google has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alphabet Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alphabet Inc. Quote

 

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Snap-On Incorporated Price and Consensus

Snap-On Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Snap-On Incorporated Quote

 

Snap-on has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Snap-On Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)

Snap-On Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Snap-On Incorporated Quote

 

Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote

 

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Facebook, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Facebook, Inc. Quote

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

 

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 3.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

