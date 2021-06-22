We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilder that construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus
Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote
Lennar Corp’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lennar Corporation Price
Lennar Corporation price | Lennar Corporation Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery’s shares gained 20.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price
Titan Machinery Inc. price | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.7% over the last 60 days.
Conn's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Conn's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conn's, Inc. Quote
Conn's shares gained 15.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Conn's, Inc. Price
Conn's, Inc. price | Conn's, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This diamond jewelry, watches, and other products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers’ shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price
Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>