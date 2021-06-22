In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider to individuals, municipalities, and businesseshas a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.
The Community Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
