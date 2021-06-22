Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.56, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider to individuals, municipalities, and businesseshas a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.4% over the last 60 days.

 

The Community Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

