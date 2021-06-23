We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus
Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This provider of supply chain solutions across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Price and Consensus
FreeportMcMoRan Inc. price-consensus-chart | FreeportMcMoRan Inc. Quote
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH - Free Report) : This fine dining steakhouse company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.3% over the last 60 days.
Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
