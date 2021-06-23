We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 46% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
Boot Barn Holdings’ shares gained 9.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Price
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. price | Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Quote
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This leading provider of specialized workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.4% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus
TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote
TrueBlue’s shares gained 7.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
TrueBlue, Inc. Price
TrueBlue, Inc. price | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU - Free Report) : This world leader in mining and extracting crude oil has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Suncor Energy’s shares gained 5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price
Suncor Energy Inc. price | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Star Bulk Carriers’ shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
