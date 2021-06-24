We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) : This distributor of industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD - Free Report) : This provider of global logistics solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This company that operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus
USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This provider of data storage technology and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
