Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This company that operates a social networking website carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
