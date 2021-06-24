Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macys, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Facebook, Inc. (FB - Free Report) : This company that operates a social networking website carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote

 

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.28 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Facebook, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Facebook, Inc. Quote

 

Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Tennant Company Price and Consensus

Tennant Company Price and Consensus

Tennant Company price-consensus-chart | Tennant Company Quote

 

Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tennant Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tennant Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tennant Company peg-ratio-ttm | Tennant Company Quote

 

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

 

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Macys, Inc. (M) - free report >>

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) - free report >>

Facebook, Inc. (FB) - free report >>

Tennant Company (TNC) - free report >>

Published in

internet medical retail