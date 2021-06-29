We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry bulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
EuroDry’s shares gained 50.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.
Tilly's’ shares gained 19% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA - Free Report) : This designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Vera Bradley’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Diodes’ shares gained 2.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
