New Strong Buy Stocks for June 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
REV Group, Inc. (REVG - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This provider of supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
