Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.
Select Bancorp’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources’ shares gained 13.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) :This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry’s shares gained nearly 10% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) :This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Copart’s shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
