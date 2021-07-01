We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH - Free Report) : This operator of fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.4% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
