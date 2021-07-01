Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

Dana Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Dana Incorporated Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This owner and operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH - Free Report) : This operator of fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.4% over the last 60 days.

Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>

Ruths Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) - free report >>

Dana Incorporated (DAN) - free report >>

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - free report >>

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services finance restaurants retail semiconductor