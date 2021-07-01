We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.64%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.88%.
