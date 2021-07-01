Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote

 

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 0.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This provider of parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection service carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 6.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

 

United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) : This producer and seller of flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

 

United States Steel has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

United States Steel Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

United States Steel Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | United States Steel Corporation Quote

 

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC - Free Report) : This provider of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

 

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.64, compared with 3.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

 

