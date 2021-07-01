We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 46% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.
Tilly's shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
CarMax’s shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
