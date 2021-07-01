Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 46% over the last 60 days.

 

Boot Barn’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) : This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 11.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77% over the last 60 days.

 

Tilly's shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax’s shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

