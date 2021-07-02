Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This company that operates retail department stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillard's’ shares gained 16% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This oil producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Continental Resources’ shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Diodes’ shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

