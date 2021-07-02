In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This company that operates retail department stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's’ shares gained 16% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This oil producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.
Magnolia Oil & Gas’ shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) : This crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
Continental Resources’ shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Diodes’ shares gained 5.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
