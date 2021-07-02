Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

