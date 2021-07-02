We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
