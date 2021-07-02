In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
LyondellBasell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.46, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
