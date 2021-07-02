Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

LyondellBasell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.46, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

