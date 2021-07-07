We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a casino entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Century Casinos, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Casinos, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Casinos, Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) : This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
DISH Network Corporation Price and Consensus
DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote
Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG - Free Report) : This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hub Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hub Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>