New Strong Buy Stocks for July 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a casino entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) : This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG - Free Report) : This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

