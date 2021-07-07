Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 0.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.30, compared with 5.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CarMax, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

