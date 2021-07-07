Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

 

First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.32, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Published in

auto-tires-trucks construction finance