Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributes building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.32, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
