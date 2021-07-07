Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This equity real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

