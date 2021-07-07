We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clarus Corporation (CLAR - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Clarus Corp’s shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Floor & Decor’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
QAD Inc. (QADA - Free Report) : This cloud-based enterprise software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
QAD’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
