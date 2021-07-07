Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Clarus Corporation (CLAR - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Clarus Corp’s shares gained 6.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Floor & Decor’s shares gained 7.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

QAD Inc. (QADA - Free Report) : This cloud-based enterprise software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

 

QAD’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

