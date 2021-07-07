We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.5% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.90, compared with 58.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets across the nation has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.34, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
