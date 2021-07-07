Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This manufacturing services and solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Jabil Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This technology-enabled financial solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Blucora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Blucora, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

