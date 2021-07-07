We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This manufacturing services and solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Jabil Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil Inc. Quote
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Jabil Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Jabil Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil Inc. Quote
Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This technology-enabled financial solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Blucora, Inc. Price and Consensus
Blucora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blucora, Inc. Quote
Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Blucora, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Blucora, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Blucora, Inc. Quote
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Equinor ASA Price and Consensus
Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)
Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>