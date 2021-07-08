In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in retailing of jewelry, watches and associated services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.39, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
