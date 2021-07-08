Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Range Resources has a PEG ratio of 0.56, compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Range Resources Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote

 

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in retailing of jewelry, watches and associated services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

 

Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.39, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

 

