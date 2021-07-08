In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This company that provides residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 32.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
