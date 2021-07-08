Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.79, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This company that provides residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 32.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

