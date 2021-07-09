Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 5.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

