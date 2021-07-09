In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.52 compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
ArcBest Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
ArcBest Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Equinor ASA Price and Consensus
Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Equinor ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)
Equinor ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote
Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 5.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote
