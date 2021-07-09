Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This provider of traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Volt Information Sciences’ shares gained 18.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 25.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson’s shares gained 31.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

