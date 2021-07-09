We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Banco Santander-Chile Price and Consensus
Banco Santander-Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander-Chile Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.
Banco Santander-Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Santander-Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander-Chile Quote
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus
Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.
Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
Popular, Inc. (BPOP - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus
Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.
Popular, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Popular, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Popular, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>