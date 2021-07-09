Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Banco Santander-Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander-Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander-Chile Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.

 

Banco Santander-Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Santander Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Santander-Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander-Chile Quote

 

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc Price and Consensus

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.

 

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

Popular, Inc. (BPOP - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

 

Popular, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Popular, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Popular, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Popular, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG) - free report >>

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) - free report >>

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) - free report >>

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance