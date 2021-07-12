Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.18 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.55, compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


