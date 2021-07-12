In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.77, compared with 64.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This owner, operator, and acquirer of liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.50, compared with 3.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.