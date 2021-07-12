Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.77, compared with 64.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This owner, operator, and acquirer of liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.50, compared with 3.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

GasLog Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58, compared with 4.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


