New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This American multinational automotive and mobility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This Fortune 500 automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products as well as a manufacturer of ammunition in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.