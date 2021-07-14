Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This American multinational automotive and mobility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This Fortune 500 automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products as well as a manufacturer of ammunition in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) - free report >>

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks industrial-products oil-energy reit retail