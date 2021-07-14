In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This technology-enabled financial solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) : This discount retailer that provides various merchandise products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Dollar General has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.16, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
