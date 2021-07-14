Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This technology-enabled financial solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Dollar General Corporation (DG - Free Report) : This discount retailer that provides various merchandise products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Dollar General has a PEG ratio of 1.91, compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Equinor has a PEG ratio of 0.16, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


