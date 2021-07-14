In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Middleby Corp’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.