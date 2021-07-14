Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote

 

Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 5.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price

Earthstone Energy, Inc. price | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote

 

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

The Middleby Corporation Price and Consensus

The Middleby Corporation Price and Consensus

The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote

 

Middleby Corp’s shares gained 6.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Middleby Corporation Price

The Middleby Corporation Price

The Middleby Corporation price | The Middleby Corporation Quote

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) : This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

 

Grindrod Shipping’s shares gained 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

 

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

 

Hibbett’s shares gained 15.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Hibbett, Inc. Price

Hibbett, Inc. Price

Hibbett, Inc. price | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - free report >>

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) - free report >>

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) - free report >>

Published in

energy retail transportation