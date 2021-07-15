We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This provider of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This provider of traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Quote
The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Bank of Nova Scotia The Price and Consensus
Bank of Nova Scotia The price-consensus-chart | Bank of Nova Scotia The Quote
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Quote
Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) : This provider of hospitality services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Travel Leisure Co. Price and Consensus
Travel Leisure Co. price-consensus-chart | Travel Leisure Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.