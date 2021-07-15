Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This provider of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This provider of traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Quote

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) : This provider of banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia The Price and Consensus

Bank of Nova Scotia The Price and Consensus

Bank of Nova Scotia The price-consensus-chart | Bank of Nova Scotia The Quote

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Quote

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL - Free Report) : This provider of hospitality services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Travel Leisure Co. Price and Consensus

Travel Leisure Co. Price and Consensus

Travel Leisure Co. price-consensus-chart | Travel Leisure Co. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canon, Inc. (CAJ) - free report >>

Bank of Nova Scotia The (BNS) - free report >>

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) - free report >>

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) - free report >>

Travel Leisure Co. (TNL) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers consumer-discretionary finance semiconductor