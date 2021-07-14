In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.48, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.7% over the last 60 days.
ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
