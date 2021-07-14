Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets building products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.48, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) : This owner and operator of steel manufacturing and mining facilities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.7% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus

ArcelorMittal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.02, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

ArcelorMittal PE Ratio (TTM)

