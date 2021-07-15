Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 60.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Dow Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

