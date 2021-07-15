In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.1% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus
360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 60.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated power company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Dow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dow Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Dow Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dow Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.5% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.87, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
