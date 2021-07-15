Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This technology-enabled financial solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Blucora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 2.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Blucora, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale has a PEG ratio of 0.11, compared with 0.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.37, compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CarMax, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

