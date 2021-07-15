Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates and acquires renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

 

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

 

LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.16%.

 

