In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
International Paper Company (IP) - free report >>
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) - free report >>
LCNB Corporation (LCNB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
International Paper Company (IP) - free report >>
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) - free report >>
LCNB Corporation (LCNB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates and acquires renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus
NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
NextEra Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
LCNB Corp. Price and Consensus
LCNB Corp. price-consensus-chart | LCNB Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.
LCNB Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCNB Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | LCNB Corp. Quote
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company Price and Consensus
International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.16%.
International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.