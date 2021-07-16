We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays brand across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Baker Hughes Company Price and Consensus
Baker Hughes Company price-consensus-chart | Baker Hughes Company Quote
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
The Community Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Community Financial Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.