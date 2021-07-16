Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays brand across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Baker Hughes Company Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


consumer-discretionary finance oil-energy reit retail