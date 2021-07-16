We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.
GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.51, compared with 26.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) : This integrated steel producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.6% over the last 60 days.
National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.74, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
