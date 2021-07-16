Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.51, compared with 26.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

 

Community Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.60, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) : This integrated steel producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.6% over the last 60 days.

 

National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.74, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

